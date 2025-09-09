Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after buying an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,313,000 after buying an additional 1,837,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,149,000 after buying an additional 1,019,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after buying an additional 152,244 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

