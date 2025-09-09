Cormark Has Bearish Forecast for Tecsys FY2026 Earnings

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

TSE:TCS opened at C$34.30 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$34.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.57 million, a P/E ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 111.67%.

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

