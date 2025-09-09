Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

