Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RTX by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,937 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

