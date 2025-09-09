Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CRM opened at $251.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.91. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

