Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 97 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,046,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $212.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $214.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.