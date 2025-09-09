Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

VEA opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

