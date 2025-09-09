Contrasting Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) and KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and KindlyMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx N/A N/A -130.26% KindlyMD -244.00% -131.09% -106.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biocorrx and KindlyMD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $10,000.00 545.09 -$5.11 million ($0.35) -0.82 KindlyMD $2.72 million 630.55 -$3.62 million ($0.86) -5.30

KindlyMD has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. KindlyMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocorrx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KindlyMD has a beta of 34.05, meaning that its stock price is 3,305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biocorrx and KindlyMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 1 0 0 2.00 KindlyMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

KindlyMD has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given KindlyMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KindlyMD is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Summary

KindlyMD beats Biocorrx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc. (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis. The Company offers evaluation and management, including, but not limited to chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, medically managed weight loss, and hormone therapy. Through its focus on an embedded model of prescriber and therapist teams, KindlyMD develops patient-specific care programs with a specific mission to reduce opioid use in the patient population while successfully treating patients with effective and evidence-based non-opioid alternatives in close conjunction with behavioral therapy. Beyond its treatment of patients, KindlyMD collects data focused on why and how patients turn to alternative treatments to reduce prescription medication use and addiction. The Company captures all relevant datapoints to assist and appropriately treat each individual patient. This also results in valuable data for the Company and the Company’s investors. We strive to become a source for evidence-based guidelines, data, treatment models, and education in the fight against the opioid crisis in America. Business Revenue Streams We currently earn revenue through (i) patient care services related to medical evaluation and treatment and (ii) product retail sales. Our forecasted plan is to operate across various revenue streams: (i) medical evaluation and treatment visits reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payers as well as self-pay services, (ii) data collection and research, (iii) education partnerships, (iv) service affiliate agreements, and (v) retail sales. Our principal executive offices are located at 5097 S 900 E, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT.

