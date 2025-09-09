Continental Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.8% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

