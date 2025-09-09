Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.58, but opened at $38.06. Commerzbank shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 3,787 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZBY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank by 5,022.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Commerzbank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

