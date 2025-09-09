Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 618,703 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $977,880,000 after buying an additional 497,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

