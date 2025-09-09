Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 260,569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 902.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 65,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 199,038 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 555,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

