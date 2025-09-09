Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 484,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $264.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,311 shares of company stock worth $5,916,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

