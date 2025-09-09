CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 49.4% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,100 shares, anincreaseof49.4% from the July 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.1%

CHS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. 5,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549. CHS has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

