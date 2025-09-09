Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,300 shares, adecreaseof22.5% from the July 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of MTAGF stock remained flat at $4.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

