CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,800 shares, adeclineof32.5% from the July 31st total of 136,000 shares. Approximately1.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Price Performance

CDTG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,454,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,419. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDT Environmental Technology Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Free Report) by 234.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.32% of CDT Environmental Technology Investment worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

