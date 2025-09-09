CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, adeclineof33.7% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CBL International Price Performance
Shares of CBL International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 11,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,349. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.
CBL International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
CBL International Company Profile
CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.
