Caxton Associates LLP Invests $1.96 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

