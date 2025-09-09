Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, anincreaseof56.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.
Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:SROI opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.95. Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $33.53.
Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile
