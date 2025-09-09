Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, anincreaseof56.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SROI opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.95. Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

