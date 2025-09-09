Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Megan Carlson Sells 13,803 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Carlson sold 13,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $20,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 547,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,166. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.52. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 71.79%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.