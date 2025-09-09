Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Holdings Raised by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 359.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 191,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 145,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on OBDC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

