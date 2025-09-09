BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 192,300 shares, anincreaseof32.4% from the July 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BCAT stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
