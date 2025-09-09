BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 192,300 shares, anincreaseof32.4% from the July 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

