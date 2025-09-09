BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 252.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $49,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BioNTech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after buying an additional 581,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 196,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,819 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2,769.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

