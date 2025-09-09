Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 540 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 371 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 344 and a 52 week high of GBX 501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.95.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 4,919 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 per share, for a total transaction of £17,413.26. Also, insider Rob Wood purchased 13,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £49,323.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 179,903 shares of company stock worth $69,698,506. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Featured Articles

