Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,650 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill & Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,637.50.
Hill & Smith Stock Down 1.8%
Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 63.90 EPS for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current year.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.
Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.
Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.
