Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Bel Fuse comprises 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Bel Fuse worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

