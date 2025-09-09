Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,668,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 314,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

