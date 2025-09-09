Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys Shares of 6,004 Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.9%

FTNT stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

