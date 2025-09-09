Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.70, but opened at $183.95. Atlassian shares last traded at $179.60, with a volume of 1,150,173 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,461. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the sale, the president owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,948 shares of company stock worth $98,346,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 82.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
