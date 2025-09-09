AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. AstroNova updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.4%

ALOT opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,356.95. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AstroNova as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

