Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.2857.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total transaction of $941,654.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 193.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

