Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Financial Review

Aspen Pharmacare and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion N/A -$59.64 million N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.54 billion 1.34 -$1.64 billion ($0.16) -120.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aspen Pharmacare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

54.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -0.95% 46.10% 7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Pharmacare and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 6 2 3.25

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Aspen Pharmacare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

