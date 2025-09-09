Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

PM stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

