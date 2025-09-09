Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $325.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.33 and a 200-day moving average of $291.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

