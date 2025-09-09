Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 306 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 665,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.