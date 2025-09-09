Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 22,028 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMU. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 560,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000.

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

