ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.43, but opened at $54.23. ASGN shares last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 296,179 shares traded.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.64 million. ASGN had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. ASGN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ASGN by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,019,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 353,419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 47,970.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in ASGN by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

