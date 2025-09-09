Ascent Group LLC Purchases 43,095 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 580.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

