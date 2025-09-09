Ascent Group LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 462.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.