Ascent Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3%

DUK stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

