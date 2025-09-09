Ascent Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 337,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

