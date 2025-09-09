Ascent Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after acquiring an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

