Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 167.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% in the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 83,891 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,694,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

