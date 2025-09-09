Ascent Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in ASML by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 15.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $796.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.53. The company has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $873.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

