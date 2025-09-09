Ascent Group LLC Acquires 11,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

