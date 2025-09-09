Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 750,800 shares, anincreaseof54.4% from the July 31st total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Asante Gold Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.27.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

