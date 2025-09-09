Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 750,800 shares, anincreaseof54.4% from the July 31st total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.
Asante Gold Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.27.
Asante Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.