Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stake Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $3,191,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,680.09. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

