Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,300,000 shares, adeclineof30.0% from the July 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently,8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 89,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Arhaus’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

