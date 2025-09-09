Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.3333.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,745 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $23,164,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 533,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 269,770 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,399,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,657,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

