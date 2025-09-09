Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,700 shares, adropof23.9% from the July 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned about 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $381.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($83.20) by $74.80. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219,040.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

